Thank You to Our Listeners

Thank you to all our listeners for your support in 2016. If you tuned in, contributed, volunteered, participated in our contests, voted in our Top 100, attended a station event, supported the talented artists we play or showed support to our music venue/business partners - you are a valuable member of the WNCW Family.

2016 wrapped up well and we’re looking forward to a great start to 2017. We have several artists joining us live on the air this week. Susto will be live in Studio B at noon on Thursday, January 12 and Andrew Scotchie & The River Rats will join us at 4:00pm. On Friday, January 13, WNCW staff will be on the road at The Orange Peel to talk with The Infamous Stringdusters before their show that evening.

WNCW also presents Balsam Range with Carolina Blue at The Foundation of Performing Arts on Friday evening, January 13 in Spindale, NC. Join us for a fun evening of bluegrass, get details or purchase tickets to this WNCW event here.

We also have ticket giveaways to many fantastic shows coming up. Win a pair of tickets to see artists including Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, Sam Bush, Infamous Stringdusters, Dweezil Zappa, Sierra Hull, Mandolin Orange, and Parker Millsap. These contests will expire soon, so hurry and enter the contests.

We hope you enjoyed the Top 100 Countdown from 2016. If you want to look back at the list, check it out here. We’ve also posted our Staff’s Top 10 lists here.

Thanks again for tuning in and being such a great listener! If you’re excited about another year of great tunes, take a moment and share WNCW with a friend. Share your source for great music with someone today.

