WNCW's 2016 Top 100 - Staff Picks

Martin Anderson:

1. (Various artists): Day of the Dead

2. Stray Birds – Magic Fire

3. Courtney Marie Andrews – Honest Life

4. Kacy & Clayton – Strange Country

5. Honeycutters – On the Ropes

6. Clinton Fearon – This Morning

7. Asheville Symphony (& various artists): The Asheville Symphony Sessions

8. Cactus Blossoms – You’re Dreaming

9. Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals – Call It What It Is

10. Tedeschi Trucks Band -- Let Me Get By

“Tied for 11th”: Drive-By Truckers, Lake Street Dive, Dori Freeman, Brent Cobb, River Whyless, Quilt, Jim Lauderdale, Marcus King Band, Immigrant Band, Western Centuries, Aaron Lee Tasjan

Roland Dierauf:

1. Various Artists -- Day of the Dead

2. Frightnrs -- Nothing More To Say

3. Charles Lloyd & the Marvels -- I Long To See You

4. Steve Gunn -- Eyes on the Lines

5. Michael Cleveland -- Fiddler's Dream

6. Michael Doucet & Tom Rigney -- Cajun Fandango

7. Kacy & Clayton -- Strange Country

8. 3 Hat Trio -- Solitaire

9. Drive-By Truckers -- American Band

10. Quilt -- Plaza

Joe Greene:

1. Earls Of Leicester-Rattle & Roar

2. Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper-Fiddler's Dream

3. Cactus Blossoms-You're Dreaming

4. Gigi Dover & The Big Love-Travelin' Thru

5. Junior Sisk & Rambler's Choice-Poor Boy's Pleasure

6. Dylan LeBlanc-Cautionary Tale

7. Fruit bats-Absolute Loser

8. Bonnie Raitt-Dig In Deep

9. Aaron Lee Tasjan-Silver Tears

10. Claire Lynch-North by South

Mary Hughes:

1. David Bowie - Blackstar

2. Quilt - Plaza

3. Angel Olsen - My Woman

4. Cactus Blossoms - You`re Dreaming

5. James Hunter Six - Hold On!

6. Suzanne Vega - Lover, Beloved: Songs From An Evening With Carson McCullers

7. Case/Lang/Veirs - Best Kept Secret

8. River Whyless - We All The Light

9. Margo Price - Midwest Farmer`s Daughter

10. Mavis Staples - Livin' on a High Note

Spencer Jones:

1. Luther Dickinson- Blues & Ballads: A Folksinger’s Songbook Vol I & II

2. Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings- Miss Sharon Jones! Soundtrack

3. Tedeschi-Trucks Band- Let Me Get By

4. Marcus King Band- self titled

5. Various Artists: Day of the Dead

6. James Hunter Six- Hold On!

7. River Whyless- We All the Light

8. David Bowie- Black Star

9. Paul Simon- Stranger to Stranger

10. Lee Fields & the Expressions- Special Night

Joe Kendrick:

1. Fruit Bats – Absolute Loser

2. Quilt – Plaza

3. River Whyless – We All The Light

4. Honeycutters – On The Ropes

5. Hiss Golden Messenger – Heart Like A Levee

6. Lambchop – FLOTUS

7. Nick Waterhouse – Never Twice

8. Black Mountain – IV

9. M. Ward – More Rain

10. Tedeschi-Trucks Band – Let Me Get By

Scotty Robertson:

1. Bombino – Azel

2. Quilt – Plaza

3. Dylan LeBlanc – Cautionary Tale

4. The Amazing - Ambulance

5. Tedeschi-Trucks Band – Let Me Get By

6. Charlie Hunter – Everybody Has a Plan…

7. Marcus King Band – Marcus King Band

8. Leonard Cohen – You Want It Dark

9. Various Artists – Day of the Dead

…and the fabulous work of all the Asheville musicians who released music this year, including The Digs, River Whyless, The Broadcast, The Honeycutters, Hipbones, the Asheville Symphony, among others. You people amaze me, and I count myself fortunate to be part of this vibrant community. Steady on.

Brad Watson:

1. Hiss Golden Messenger - Heart Like A Levee

2. Karl Blau - Introducng Karl Blau

3. Margo Price - Midwest Farmer's Daughter

4. Luke Bell - Luke Bell

5. Sturgill Simpson - A Sailor's Guide To Earth

6. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers - Sidelong

7. Drive By Trucker's - American Band

8. Steve Gunn - Eyes On The Lines

9. Goat - Requiem

10. Warpaint - Head's Up

Just Missed: Johnny Fritz, Daniel Romano, Honeycutters, Kacey Waldon,

Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Fruit Bats, Okkervil River