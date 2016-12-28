WNCW's Top 100 2016 - Thank You For Your Votes! Click On This Title For Top 100

1 Honeycutters - On The Ropes
2 Sturgill Simpson - A Sailor's Guide to Earth
3 Tedeschi-Trucks Band - Let Me Get By
4 Drive-By Truckers - American Band
5 Balsam Range - Mountain Voodoo
6 Avett Brothers - True Sadness
7 Marcus King Band - Marcus King Band
8 David Bowie - Blackstar
9 Leonard Cohen - You Want It Darker
10 Bonnie Raitt - Dig In Deep
11 John Prine - For Better, Or Worse
12 Bob Weir - Blue Mountain
13 Various - Day of the Dead (Grateful Dead tribute)
14 Del McCoury Band - Del and Woody
15 Earls of Leicester - Rattle and Roar
16 River Whyless - We All The Light
17 Sam Bush - Storyman
18 Lake Street Dive - Side Pony
19 Darrell Scott - Couchville Sessions
20 Carolina Blue - Goin' Home Today
21 Paul Simon - Stranger to Stranger
22 Wilco - Schmilco
23 Dolly Parton/Emmylou Harris/Linda Ronstadt - The Complete Trio Collection
24 Norah Jones - Day Breaks
25 Lucinda Williams - The Ghosts of Highway 20
26 Blue Highway - Original Traditional
27 Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - Miss Sharon Jones! Soundtrack
28 Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers - Rehab Reunion
29 Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals - Call It What It Is
30 Hiss Golden Messenger - Heart Like A Levee
31 St. Paul & the Broken Bones - Sea of Noise
32 Dylan LeBlanc - Cautionary Tale
33 Allen Toussaint - American Tunes
34 Gov't Mule - The Tel-Star Sessions
35 Town Mountain - Southern Crescent
36 Anders Osborne - Spacedust and Ocean Views
37 Aaron Lee Tasjan - Silver Tears
38 Cactus Blossoms - You`re Dreaming
39 Margo Price - Midwest Farmer`s Daughter
40 Quilt - Plaza
41 Gigi Dover & the Big Love - Travelin' Thru
42 Bryan Sutton - The More I Learn
43 Band of Horses - Why Are You OK
44 Van Morrison - Keep Me Singing
45 Stray Birds - Magic Fire
46 Jim Lauderdale - This Changes Everything
47 Amanda Shires - My Piece of Land
48 Ashley Heath - A Different Stream
49 Neil Young & the Promise of the Real - Earth
50 Asheville Symphony (& Various Artists) - The Asheville Symphony Sessions
51 Chris Robinson Brotherhood - Anyway You Love, We Know How You Feel
52 Shovels & Rope - Little Seeds
53 Infamous Stringdusters - Ladies and Gentlemen
54 Angel Olsen - My Woman
55 Buddy Melton & Milan Miller - Secrets, Dreams, & Pretty Things
56 Alejandro Escovedo - Burn Something Beautiful
57 Hayes Carll - Lovers and Leavers
58 Mavis Staples - Livin' on a High Note
59 David Bromberg Band - The Blues, The Whole Blues, & Nothing But the Blues
60 Greensky Bluegrass - Shouted, Written Down & Quoted
61 James Hunter Six - Hold On!
62 Chatham County Line - Autumn
63 Frightnrs - Mothing More To Say
64 Various Artists - Dear Jerry: Celebrating the Music of Jerry Garcia
65 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Burden Bearer
66 Dirty Grass Soul - The Long Way
67 Andrew Bird - Are You Serious
68 Mandolin Orange - Blindfaller
69 Malcolm Holcombe - Another Black Hole
70 Larry Keel - Experienced
71 Jeff Beck - Loud Hailer
72 Lumineers - Cleopatra
73 Ray LaMontagne - Ouroboros
74 Southern Culture on the Skids - The Electric Pinecones
75 Charles Bradley - Changes
76 Loretta Lynn - Full Circle
77 Luther Dickinson - Blues & Ballads: A Folksinger's Songbook Volumes I & II
78 Hard Working Americans - Rest in Chaos
79 Willie Nelson - For the Good Times: A Tribute to Ray Price
80 Steve Gunn - Eyes on the Lines
81 David Grisman Sextet - David Grisman Sextet
82 Get Right Band - Who`s in Charge?
83 Todd Snider - Eastside Bulldog
84 Case/Lang/Veirs - Best Kept Secret
85 Mudcrutch - 2
86 Fruit Bats - Absolute Loser
87 Boxcars - Familiar With the Ground
88 Chuck Johnson & CharlyHorse - Barb Wire
89 Josh Daniel/Mark Schimick Project - Josh Daniel/Mark Schimick Project
90 Devil Makes Three - Redemption & Ruin
91 Adam Steffey - Here To Stay
92 Michael Cleveland - Fiddler`s Dream
93 Sarah Jarosz - Undercurrent
94 Willie Nelson - Summertime…Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
95 Claypool Lennon Delirium - Monolith of Phobos
96 Black Mountain - IV
97 Letters to Abigail - Letters to Abigail
98 Eric Krasno - Blood From a Stone
99 Sweet Claudette - Whiskey Drunk on Puppy Love
100 Dr. Dog - Psychedelic Swamp