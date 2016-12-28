WNCW's Top 100 2016 - Thank You For Your Votes! Click On This Title For Top 100

1 Honeycutters - On The Ropes

2 Sturgill Simpson - A Sailor's Guide to Earth

3 Tedeschi-Trucks Band - Let Me Get By

4 Drive-By Truckers - American Band

5 Balsam Range - Mountain Voodoo

6 Avett Brothers - True Sadness

7 Marcus King Band - Marcus King Band

8 David Bowie - Blackstar

9 Leonard Cohen - You Want It Darker

10 Bonnie Raitt - Dig In Deep

11 John Prine - For Better, Or Worse

12 Bob Weir - Blue Mountain

13 Various - Day of the Dead (Grateful Dead tribute)

14 Del McCoury Band - Del and Woody

15 Earls of Leicester - Rattle and Roar

16 River Whyless - We All The Light

17 Sam Bush - Storyman

18 Lake Street Dive - Side Pony

19 Darrell Scott - Couchville Sessions

20 Carolina Blue - Goin' Home Today

21 Paul Simon - Stranger to Stranger

22 Wilco - Schmilco

23 Dolly Parton/Emmylou Harris/Linda Ronstadt - The Complete Trio Collection

24 Norah Jones - Day Breaks

25 Lucinda Williams - The Ghosts of Highway 20

26 Blue Highway - Original Traditional

27 Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - Miss Sharon Jones! Soundtrack

28 Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers - Rehab Reunion

29 Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals - Call It What It Is

30 Hiss Golden Messenger - Heart Like A Levee

31 St. Paul & the Broken Bones - Sea of Noise

32 Dylan LeBlanc - Cautionary Tale

33 Allen Toussaint - American Tunes

34 Gov't Mule - The Tel-Star Sessions

35 Town Mountain - Southern Crescent

36 Anders Osborne - Spacedust and Ocean Views

37 Aaron Lee Tasjan - Silver Tears

38 Cactus Blossoms - You`re Dreaming

39 Margo Price - Midwest Farmer`s Daughter

40 Quilt - Plaza

41 Gigi Dover & the Big Love - Travelin' Thru

42 Bryan Sutton - The More I Learn

43 Band of Horses - Why Are You OK

44 Van Morrison - Keep Me Singing

45 Stray Birds - Magic Fire

46 Jim Lauderdale - This Changes Everything

47 Amanda Shires - My Piece of Land

48 Ashley Heath - A Different Stream

49 Neil Young & the Promise of the Real - Earth

50 Asheville Symphony (& Various Artists) - The Asheville Symphony Sessions

51 Chris Robinson Brotherhood - Anyway You Love, We Know How You Feel

52 Shovels & Rope - Little Seeds

53 Infamous Stringdusters - Ladies and Gentlemen

54 Angel Olsen - My Woman

55 Buddy Melton & Milan Miller - Secrets, Dreams, & Pretty Things

56 Alejandro Escovedo - Burn Something Beautiful

57 Hayes Carll - Lovers and Leavers

58 Mavis Staples - Livin' on a High Note

59 David Bromberg Band - The Blues, The Whole Blues, & Nothing But the Blues

60 Greensky Bluegrass - Shouted, Written Down & Quoted

61 James Hunter Six - Hold On!

62 Chatham County Line - Autumn

63 Frightnrs - Mothing More To Say

64 Various Artists - Dear Jerry: Celebrating the Music of Jerry Garcia

65 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Burden Bearer

66 Dirty Grass Soul - The Long Way

67 Andrew Bird - Are You Serious

68 Mandolin Orange - Blindfaller

69 Malcolm Holcombe - Another Black Hole

70 Larry Keel - Experienced

71 Jeff Beck - Loud Hailer

72 Lumineers - Cleopatra

73 Ray LaMontagne - Ouroboros

74 Southern Culture on the Skids - The Electric Pinecones

75 Charles Bradley - Changes

76 Loretta Lynn - Full Circle

77 Luther Dickinson - Blues & Ballads: A Folksinger's Songbook Volumes I & II

78 Hard Working Americans - Rest in Chaos

79 Willie Nelson - For the Good Times: A Tribute to Ray Price

80 Steve Gunn - Eyes on the Lines

81 David Grisman Sextet - David Grisman Sextet

82 Get Right Band - Who`s in Charge?

83 Todd Snider - Eastside Bulldog

84 Case/Lang/Veirs - Best Kept Secret

85 Mudcrutch - 2

86 Fruit Bats - Absolute Loser

87 Boxcars - Familiar With the Ground

88 Chuck Johnson & CharlyHorse - Barb Wire

89 Josh Daniel/Mark Schimick Project - Josh Daniel/Mark Schimick Project

90 Devil Makes Three - Redemption & Ruin

91 Adam Steffey - Here To Stay

92 Michael Cleveland - Fiddler`s Dream

93 Sarah Jarosz - Undercurrent

94 Willie Nelson - Summertime…Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin

95 Claypool Lennon Delirium - Monolith of Phobos

96 Black Mountain - IV

97 Letters to Abigail - Letters to Abigail

98 Eric Krasno - Blood From a Stone

99 Sweet Claudette - Whiskey Drunk on Puppy Love

100 Dr. Dog - Psychedelic Swamp