WNCW's Top 100 2016 - Thank You For Your Votes! Click On This Title For Top 100

WNCW's Top 100 2016

1  Honeycutters - On The Ropes

2  Sturgill Simpson - A Sailor's Guide to Earth

3  Tedeschi-Trucks Band - Let Me Get By

4  Drive-By Truckers - American Band

5  Balsam Range - Mountain Voodoo

6  Avett Brothers - True Sadness

7  Marcus King Band - Marcus King Band

8  David Bowie - Blackstar

9  Leonard Cohen - You Want It Darker

10  Bonnie Raitt - Dig In Deep

11  John Prine - For Better, Or Worse

12  Bob Weir - Blue Mountain

13  Various - Day of the Dead (Grateful Dead tribute)

14  Del McCoury Band - Del and Woody

15  Earls of Leicester - Rattle and Roar

16  River Whyless - We All The Light

17  Sam Bush - Storyman

18  Lake Street Dive - Side Pony

19  Darrell Scott - Couchville Sessions

20  Carolina Blue - Goin' Home Today

21  Paul Simon - Stranger to Stranger

22  Wilco - Schmilco

23  Dolly Parton/Emmylou Harris/Linda Ronstadt - The Complete Trio Collection

24  Norah Jones - Day Breaks

25  Lucinda Williams - The Ghosts of Highway 20

26  Blue Highway - Original Traditional

27  Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - Miss Sharon Jones! Soundtrack

28  Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers - Rehab Reunion

29  Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals - Call It What It Is

30  Hiss Golden Messenger - Heart Like A Levee

31  St. Paul & the Broken Bones - Sea of Noise

32  Dylan LeBlanc - Cautionary Tale

33  Allen Toussaint - American Tunes

34  Gov't Mule - The Tel-Star Sessions

35  Town Mountain - Southern Crescent

36  Anders Osborne - Spacedust and Ocean Views

37  Aaron Lee Tasjan - Silver Tears

38  Cactus Blossoms - You`re Dreaming

39  Margo Price - Midwest Farmer`s Daughter

40  Quilt - Plaza

41  Gigi Dover & the Big Love - Travelin' Thru

42  Bryan Sutton - The More I Learn

43  Band of Horses - Why Are You OK

44  Van Morrison - Keep Me Singing

45  Stray Birds - Magic Fire

46  Jim Lauderdale - This Changes Everything

47  Amanda Shires - My Piece of Land

48  Ashley Heath - A Different Stream

49  Neil Young & the Promise of the Real - Earth

50  Asheville Symphony (& Various Artists) - The Asheville Symphony Sessions

51  Chris Robinson Brotherhood - Anyway You Love, We Know How You Feel

52  Shovels & Rope - Little Seeds

53  Infamous Stringdusters - Ladies and Gentlemen

54  Angel Olsen - My Woman

55  Buddy Melton & Milan Miller - Secrets, Dreams, & Pretty Things

56  Alejandro Escovedo - Burn Something Beautiful

57  Hayes Carll - Lovers and Leavers

58  Mavis Staples - Livin' on a High Note

59  David Bromberg Band - The Blues, The Whole Blues, & Nothing But the Blues

60  Greensky Bluegrass - Shouted, Written Down & Quoted

61  James Hunter Six - Hold On!

62  Chatham County Line - Autumn

63  Frightnrs - Mothing More To Say

64  Various Artists - Dear Jerry: Celebrating the Music of Jerry Garcia

65  Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Burden Bearer

66  Dirty Grass Soul - The Long Way

67  Andrew Bird - Are You Serious

68  Mandolin Orange - Blindfaller

69  Malcolm Holcombe - Another Black Hole

70  Larry Keel - Experienced

71  Jeff Beck - Loud Hailer

72  Lumineers - Cleopatra

73  Ray LaMontagne - Ouroboros

74  Southern Culture on the Skids - The Electric Pinecones

75  Charles Bradley - Changes

76  Loretta Lynn - Full Circle

77  Luther Dickinson - Blues & Ballads: A Folksinger's Songbook Volumes I & II

78  Hard Working Americans - Rest in Chaos

79  Willie Nelson - For the Good Times: A Tribute to Ray Price

80  Steve Gunn - Eyes on the Lines

81  David Grisman Sextet - David Grisman Sextet

82  Get Right Band - Who`s in Charge?

83  Todd Snider - Eastside Bulldog

84  Case/Lang/Veirs - Best Kept Secret

85  Mudcrutch - 2

86  Fruit Bats - Absolute Loser

87  Boxcars - Familiar With the Ground

88  Chuck Johnson & CharlyHorse - Barb Wire

89  Josh Daniel/Mark Schimick Project - Josh Daniel/Mark Schimick Project

90  Devil Makes Three - Redemption & Ruin

91  Adam Steffey - Here To Stay

92  Michael Cleveland - Fiddler`s Dream

93  Sarah Jarosz - Undercurrent

94  Willie Nelson - Summertime…Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin

95  Claypool Lennon Delirium - Monolith of Phobos

96  Black Mountain - IV

97  Letters to Abigail - Letters to Abigail

98  Eric Krasno - Blood From a Stone

99  Sweet Claudette - Whiskey Drunk on Puppy Love

100  Dr. Dog - Psychedelic Swamp

 