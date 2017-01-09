SUSTO Live Thursday, January 12th at 12pm

Get to know this new Charleston band when they visit Studio B for a live session with Scotty Robertson. Songwriter Justin Osborne had gone on a soul-searching sojourn to Cuba, when he realized his need to create this band. As their website describes, SUSTO is a Spanish word referring to a folk illness in Latin America that Osborne learned as an anthropology student, meaning “when your soul is separated from your body,” and also roughly translates to a panic attack. They play The Visulite in Charlotte on Friday.