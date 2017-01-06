Live Friday the 13th after 5pm: THE INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERS

One of our favorite progressive newgrass bands blows into town this week, and we'll talk with them from the Orange Peel Friday evening before they take the stage later, with Billy Strings. Chris Pandolfi (banjo), Andy Hall (dobro), Andy Falco (guitar), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle), and Travis Book (double bass) have a great new collection of songs, on the heels of last year's Ladies & Gentlemen collaboration with a lot of our favorite modern Americana singers.