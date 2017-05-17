World Premier of Carolina Blue's Newest Album

Bobby Powell and Tim Jones of Carolina Blue visited with Host Joe Greene on Saturday, May 6 during Goin' Across the Mountain.

Bobby Powell and Tim Jones of Carolina Blue visited with Host Joe Greene on Saturday, May 6 during Goin' Across the Mountain. They sample tracks from their new release Sounds of Kentucky Grass, making it the "world premier" of these songs on their new project. Bobby and Tim discuss family ties to the album, reminisce about playing at WNCW's Goin' Across the Mountain Live earlier this year, and also about the old sound their band is proud to keep going.

This album is a tribute album to Lawrence Lane and the Kentucky Grass. Learn more about the album Sounds of Kentucky Grass.