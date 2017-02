Oliver Wood, Chris Wood, and Jano Rix have become one of our favorite bands here at WNCW these past 8 or so years, and it seems many of our listeners agree. Tune in as we visit with them live from the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte before their show there Tuesday evening. They've got a great new live release out, and just may be working on a new studio release this year, too.

Learn more at www.thewoodbros.com .