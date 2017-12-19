WNCW Will Rock A Retro Beatles/Yardbirds/Melanie Christmas on Dig! Thursday, Dec. 21st at 8pm

In celebration of Christmas, we'll be listening to songs about peace, universal love, and brotherhood. The Beatles will figure prominently, and we'll also check out uplifting and thought-provoking records by the Impressions, the Yardbirds, the Chambers Brothers, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Melanie, Tommy James & the Shondells, and more. And be sure to tune in next week for an all-45 special: Ringing in the New Year at 45 Revolutions Per Minute! Join Host Kim Clark for a rockin' good time on Dig! every Thursday night at 8pm.