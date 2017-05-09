WNCW Staff Members Lend A Helping Hand To Habitat For Humanity

Click on title for full story -

When Christmas time rolls around each year, WNCW staff members can usually be found working with musicians, volunteers, and station supporters in what is known as the Warren Haynes Christmas Jam and Christmas Pre-Jam. The music events, held in Asheville, NC, help raise money for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity.

On Earth Day 2017, WNCW staffers and fans of the station came together early in the morning to help build some of these houses in Asheville. WNCW’s Music Director Martin Anderson found the experience to be fulfilling.

“I knew I would find the volunteer day gratifying, but I didn't anticipate just how much!” said Anderson. “Learning and re-learning useful home improvement skills, and feeling like we were really helping others out felt terrific. Our crew leader John was perfect at teaching what needed to be taught, and making everyone feel like they didn't have to do anything they felt uncomfortable with. It was also rewarding to be working on the houses specifically built by funds from music fans who have taken part in the Warren Haynes Christmas Jams. We were there with Warren on a cold Pre-Jam afternoon, and now we were there lending hands on an inspiring spring day.”

Grammy Award-winning vocalist-songwriter Warren Haynes is the founder of the Jams. The Asheville native has been providing the opportunity for performing artists and audience members to give back during the holiday season for more than 28 years, raising more than two million dollars for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity.

WNCW Marketing Coordinator Stephanie Webb came up with the idea to organize a WNCW Volunteer Day with Habitat.

“I wanted to find a way for our organization to give back to communities that support the station,” said Webb. “Since WNCW is a non-profit, we rely not only on the financial support of our listeners, but also on volunteer support throughout the year. We have so many great people who take time to support the station, I felt it was appropriate to "pay it forward" to another organization.”

Webb, like Anderson, found the day to be even more special because of the ties with the Christmas Jam music marathons.

“It was a very special day to come together and work with my co-workers, WNCW listeners, Habitat Staff, seasoned Habitat volunteers, and also future home owners of the Habitat homes,” said Webb. “It was particularly special to be a part of working in the neighborhood where the Warren Haynes Christmas Jam homes are located. I felt it was important for us to not only enjoy the events that fundraise for the homes, but also take part in building them to really personalize the good that comes from the live music events.”

WNCW Membership Coordinator Kim Henson said she enjoyed learning more about Habitat builds on Earth Day.

“When volunteering for Habitat you’re not only giving back in some small way to the community but you will witness teachable moments all day long, said Henson. "You learn so much about the program, about the people it serves and hands-on training that you may never receive anywhere else. It was a Saturday well spent!”

Vicki Dameron is a Business and Development Specialist with the station. She said each and every one of the volunteers agreed it would be great to continue the partnership with Habitat.

“The entire experience was filled with positive vibes,” said Dameron. “We all had so much fun meeting new people and working together toward a common goal that truly helps people. We decided it would be great to keep volunteering with Habitats from different communities throughout our listening area.”

Habitat for Humanity is a world leader in addressing the issues of poor housing conditions. The organization’s mission is to provide decent homes for families while also promoting hope and dignity along with sustainable and transformative development.