WNCW & The Foundation Present: Balsam Range & Guests On The "Goin' Across The Mountain LIVE" Show

WNCW is proud to, once again, partner with the Foundation Performing Arts Center to present “Goin’ Across The Mountain Live.” The acclaimed bluegrass show that airs every Saturday afternoon on WNCW is a favorite of traditional and contemporary bluegrass fans across the region. On January 13th "Goin' Across The Mountain" will come to life on stage again as the station and Foundation bring together some big names in bluegrass music. Click here for more info