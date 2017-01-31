White House Says Obama's Order On LGBTQ Rights Will Stay In Effect

An executive order protecting gays and lesbians who work for federal contractors "will remain intact" at President Trump's direction, the White House says. The move could allay concerns that Trump might end recently adopted protections against an anti-LGBTQ workplace.

The White House announced the move in a relatively short statement early Tuesday, saying that the president "is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community."

The statement added, "The President is proud to have been the first ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression."

Trump's decision means that former President Obama's 2014 executive order that gave new protections to gay and transgender people will remain in effect. The move also conforms with Trump's election campaign, in which he didn't often seek to highlight either gay rights or restrictions.

The new president's plan for his first 100 days didn't mention taking actions to strip LGBTQ rights or protections — but Trump did list as his first priority the canceling of "every unconstitutional executive action, memorandum and order issued by President Obama."

While the persistence of the executive order suggests Trump agrees with Obama's action, civil rights activists have worried that the president might appoint a Supreme Court justice who has ruled against gay rights. At 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night, Trump is scheduled to name his pick to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

