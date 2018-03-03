Wednesday, March 7th at 11am: Author Bill Kopp

Attention, Pink Floyd fans! There's a new book out chronicling the band's incredible five years between founder/frontman Syd Barrett's departure and the release of the epic Dark Side of the Moon, and the author is Asheville's own Bill Kopp. Known around WNC for his work with Mountain Xpress, Kopp has focused recently on Reinventing Pink Floyd, and he'll join Martin Anderson Wednesday morning for an hour of songs and stories about this transformative period for the band.

Bill Kopp is a lifelong music enthusiast, musician, collector, and music journalist. His writing has been featured in music magazines including Bass Guitar, Record Collector, Prog and Shindig! (all in Great Britain), as well as Billboard, Electronic Musician, Goldmine, Trouser Press, Ugly Things and more than a dozen alternative weekly newspapers. He is the Jazz Desk Editor and Prog Editor at BLURT online, and has written liner note essays for 20 albums, including titles by Julian “Cannonball” Adderley, Larry Coryell, Edgar Winter, Rick Wakeman, The Ventures, Dave Mason and Iron Butterfly. He has interviewed several hundred musicians and music industry figures of note, and his musoscribe.com blog has features thousands of music reviews, essays, interviews and features.