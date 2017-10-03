On The Way Up | Episode 26

Open the door to a world of music from WNCW with On The Way Up, our new music podcast hosted by Joe Kendrick. Episode 26

It’s that time of year when new music releases are at a fever pitch, when we’re getting more good albums and EPs and singles than we would in other times, including four acts from North Carolina. So, get set for one of the old North state’s most celebrated bands of late, Hiss Golden Messenger, along with former Rosebuds’ frontman Ivan Howard’s new solo project, Howard Ivans, as well as Mississippi singer-songwriter transplant Krista Shows, and fellow Asheville residents and husband and wife team, The Moon And You. We’ll also get some soulful country from the Texas Gentlemen, the latest from Boston progressive bluegrass band Mile Twelve and more, with a Segue Of The Week going back to a favorite from Squeeze.

