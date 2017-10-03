On The Way Up | Episode 26

It’s that time of year when new music releases are at a fever pitch, when we’re getting more good albums and EPs and singles than we would in other times, including four acts from North Carolina. So, get set for one of the old North state’s most celebrated bands of late, Hiss Golden Messenger, along with former Rosebuds’ frontman Ivan Howard’s new solo project, Howard Ivans, as well as Mississippi singer-songwriter transplant Krista Shows, and fellow Asheville residents and husband and wife team, The Moon And You. We’ll also get some soulful country from the Texas Gentlemen, the latest from Boston progressive bluegrass band Mile Twelve and more, with a Segue Of The Week going back to a favorite from Squeeze.
Playlist:
- The Moon and You “Throw Me Out In That Summer Wind” from Endless Maria
- Brooklyn Boogaloo Blowout “The Happening” from The Boog At Sunny’s
- The Texas Gentlemen “Bondurant Women” from TX Jelly
- Hiss Golden Messenger “I Am The Song” from Hallelujah Anyhow
- Guantanamo Baywatch “Video” from Desert Center
- Jessica Lea Mayfield “Sorry Is Gone” from Sorry Is Gone
- Krista Shows “Hell Or Highwater” from Here We Go
- Mile Twelve “Sunny Side Of Town” from Onwards
- Howard Ivans “Come On” from Beautiful Tired Bodies
- Squeeze “Tempted” (Segue Of The Week)