On The Way Up | Episode 26

It’s that time of year when new music releases are at a fever pitch, when we’re getting more good albums and EPs and singles than we would in other times, including four acts from North Carolina.  So, get set for one of the old North state’s most celebrated bands of late, Hiss Golden Messenger, along with former Rosebuds’ frontman Ivan Howard’s new solo project, Howard Ivans, as well as Mississippi singer-songwriter transplant Krista Shows, and fellow Asheville residents and husband and wife team, The Moon And You. We’ll also get some soulful country from the Texas Gentlemen, the latest from Boston progressive bluegrass band Mile Twelve and more, with a Segue Of The Week going back to a favorite from Squeeze.

Playlist:

  • The Moon and You “Throw Me Out In That Summer Wind” from Endless Maria
  • Brooklyn Boogaloo Blowout “The Happening” from The Boog At Sunny’s
  • The Texas Gentlemen “Bondurant Women” from TX Jelly
  • Hiss Golden Messenger “I Am The Song” from Hallelujah Anyhow
  • Guantanamo Baywatch “Video” from Desert Center
  • Jessica Lea Mayfield “Sorry Is Gone” from Sorry Is Gone
  • Krista Shows “Hell Or Highwater” from Here We Go
  • Mile Twelve “Sunny Side Of Town” from Onwards
  • Howard Ivans “Come On” from Beautiful Tired Bodies
  • Squeeze “Tempted” (Segue Of The Week)
on the way up
podcast
new music

On The Way Up | Episode 25

By Sep 19, 2017
Steph Beckett

The volume of great music coming to WNCW is incredible these days, and in this episode we dive into a collection of outstanding songs from favorites like Bruce Cockburn, Joan Osborne and Jolie Holland & Samantha Parton, who were co-founders of the Be Good Tanyas. We’ve got newcomers like Big State from Austin, TX, and Midnight Sister from Los Angeles. Also, host Joe Kendrick has a conversation with radio veteran Steph Beckett on DJ For A Day, talking about her experience in both commercial and public radio, and how many diverse skills are called for in the business today.

On The Way Up | Episode 24

By Sep 5, 2017
Scotty Robertson and Joe Kendrick standing in front of WNCW's Music Library

Get set for some modern day honky-tonk and roots rock from Eilen Jewell, JD McPherson and newcomer Haley Thompson-King, plus a new double disc from Luna, who fortunately decided to get back together, plus we’ll go dark with a couple picks from our nighttime sound -- a truly deep concept record from Public Service Broadcasting paired up with a classic track from Joy Division for our Segue Of The Week. DJ For A Day features WNCW midday host and Rhythm Theorem host Scotty Robertson, as we share stories of just how wrong things can go with live guests on the radio.

On The Way Up | Episode 23

By Aug 22, 2017
Molly Kummerle
Ben Mason Photography

In this episode, a bluegrass legend meets an up and coming regional act, a punk rocker of days gone by finally gets his solo debut, roots music stars mingle with Americana expatriates, and DJ For A Day returns, this time talking with Molly Kummerle of the band Paper Tiger about being a DJ -- not on the radio, but at a party, a “Molly Parti” to be exact. There’s also the Segue of The Week, which matches a lady Australian rocker with a post-punk classic.

Playlist: