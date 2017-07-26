On The Way Up | Episode 21

Open the door to a world of music from WNCW with On The Way Up, our new music podcast hosted by Joe Kendrick. Episode 21

After taking a little summer break, we’re back into the swing with some great women’s voices in the bands Offa Rex, Kacy & Clayton and This Is The Kit. We keep it local with Charlotte NC group The Loudermilks, get into some psychedelic funk from Mali and tip our hat to the late great Allen Toussaint, and more. Plus, DJ For A Day returns with some history and statistics about radio and disc jockeys, revealing that radio is alive and well even while we’re told that being a DJ is one of the ten worst jobs in the country. Really?!

Playlist: