On The Way Up | Episode 21

After taking a little summer break, we’re back into the swing with some great women’s voices in the bands Offa Rex, Kacy & Clayton and This Is The Kit. We keep it local with Charlotte NC group The Loudermilks, get into some psychedelic funk from Mali and tip our hat to the late great Allen Toussaint, and more. Plus, DJ For A Day returns with some history and statistics about radio and disc jockeys, revealing that radio is alive and well even while we’re told that being a DJ is one of the ten worst jobs in the country. Really?!
Playlist:
- Kacy & Clayton “Just Like A Summer Cloud” from The Siren’s Song
- This Is The Kit “Moonshine Freeze” from Moonshine Freeze
- Offa Rex “The Old Churchyard” from The Queen Of Hearts
- The Loudermilks “Sometimes You Lose” from Monument
- Slaid Cleaves “Drunken Barber’s Hand” from Ghost On The Car Radio
- Steelism “Shake Your Heel” featuring Tristen from Ism
- Songhoy Blues “Bamako” from Resistance
- Stanton Moore “Night People” from With You In Mind
- The Pointer Sisters “Yes We Can Can” from The Pointer Sisters (Segue Of The Week)