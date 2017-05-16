On The Way Up | Episode 15

This week on "On The Way Up", we will feature music ranging from electronica to blues. Hear a Bob Dylan cover from Old Crow Medicine Show and new tunes from Jon Stickley Trio and Justin Townes Earle. In the DJ for a Day segment, Joe Kendrick talks about DJ pet peeves.

1. Old Crow Medicine Show “Leopard Skin Pill Box Hat” from 50 Years Of Blonde On Blonde

2. Jon Stickley Trio “Almost With You” from Maybe Believe