Open the door to a world of music from WNCW with "On The Way Up", our new music podcast hosted by Joe Kendrick. Special thanks to Kim Clark for researching about the music featured on "On The Way Up" Episode 15
In this episode, the new tunes range from singer/songwriter to latin jazz to americana. Joe features music from Aaron Burdett, Duende Libre, and Dustbowl Revival. Joe also talks with Jason Lineberger about the art of the record review.
This week on "On The Way Up", we will feature music ranging from electronica to blues. Hear a Bob Dylan cover from Old Crow Medicine Show and new tunes from Jon Stickley Trio and Justin Townes Earle. In the DJ for a Day segment, Joe Kendrick talks about DJ pet peeves.
1. Old Crow Medicine Show “Leopard Skin Pill Box Hat” from 50 Years Of Blonde On Blonde
2. Jon Stickley Trio “Almost With You” from Maybe Believe
On this weeks' new music podcast "On The Way Up", Joe features new tunes from Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, The Meltdown, Malcolm Holcombe, and Timothy Seth Avett. The DJ for a day interview is with Jim Liverett, who works at Isothermal Community College. Jim is WNCW's former station engineer and he talks about the world of radio engineering.
Playlist:
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm “You Must Believe In Yourself” Self Titled
During this 12th episode of "On The Way Up," we hear tunes from Jeb Loy Nichols, Paris Combo, Kasey Chambers, and the Snyder Family Band. Also, Music Host Joe Greene discusses the difference between commercial and public radio and how they get music on the air.
Jeb Loy Nichols "That's How We're Living" from Country Hustle
The Big Takeover "Love Understands" from Silly Girl
Taarka "Retreat" from Fading Mystery
Paris Combo "Je Suis Partie" from Tako Tsubo
Kasey Chambers "Ain't No Little Girl" from Dragonfly