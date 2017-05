Open the door to a world of music from WNCW with On The Way Up, our new music podcast hosted by Joe Kendrick. Episode #13

On this weeks' new music podcast "On The Way Up", Joe features new tunes from Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, The Meltdown, Malcolm Holcombe, and Timothy Seth Avett. The DJ for a day interview is with Jim Liverett, who works at Isothermal Community College. Jim is WNCW's former station engineer and he talks about the world of radio engineering.