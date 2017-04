Open the door to a world of music from WNCW with On The Way Up, our new music podcast hosted by Joe Kendrick. Episode #12

During this 12th episode of "On The Way Up," we hear tunes from Jeb Loy Nichols, Paris Combo, Kasey Chambers, and the Snyder Family Band. Also, Music Host Joe Greene discusses the difference between commercial and public radio and how they get music on the air.