Victor Wooten Trio THURSDAY, May 18th - Asheville Masonic Temple: A Night Of Music & Conversation

Victor Wooten Talks To Us About The Show

Revelry: An Intimate Experience at the Asheville Masonic Temple presents an evening of conversation and music with 5 time Grammy winner Victor Wooten and the Victor Wooten Trio featuring Dennis Chambers and Bob Franceschini. When: Thursday May 18, 2017 at 7:00 pm - Doors open a 6:00 pm for Bar and Merchandise Where: Asheville Masonic Temple 80 Broadway Street Asheville, NC 28801 Tickets: $100 for floor, $60 balcony Victor Wooten is a 5-time Grammy Winner, a founding member of the Grammy award-winning band Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, the only multiple winner of Bass Player Magazine’s reader’s poll (3 times), voted one of the top ten bassists of all time by Rolling Stone Magazine, and has won just about every award awarded to a bassist. Wooten is also a published author, an acclaimed teacher, a naturalist who enjoys teaching about the world we live in, a sought after lecturer, runs a non-profit organization, and is an entrepreneur among other things. years later, in order to be in complete control of his own music, Wooten formed a record label called VIX Records. In addition to all of this, he continues to record and perform with artists such as Béla Fleck, Chick Corea, The Dave Matthews Band, SMV (Stanley Clarke, Marcus Miller, Victor Wooten), and his brothers, as well as with his own band - The Victor Wooten Band. Dennis Chambers - Chambers began drumming at the age of four years, and was gigging in Baltimore-area nightclubs by the age of six. He was recruited in 1981 by the Sugar Hill Label to be their "house drummer." Dennis plays on many Sugar Hill releases including, "Rapper's Delight." In 1978 (at 18 years old) he joined Parliament/Funkadelic, and stayed with them until 1985. In 1986 he joined the John Scofield band. Since then he has played with most of the major figures in jazz fusion music. Bob Franceschini - Saxophonist, songwriter, and arranger Bob Franceschini has appeared on more than 200 albums for artists of many idioms including Mike Stern, Paul Simon, Willie Colon, Celine Dion, Bebe Winans, Tito Puente, Tower of Power, Victor Wooten, and Tom Browne. In addition to composing and arranging, Bob has performed as a touring musician with Mike Stern, The Yellow Jackets, Chaka Khan, Victor Wooten, George Benson, Paul Simon, Eddie Palmieri, Tom Browne, Willie Colón, and many others Revelry is excited to present to you an Intimate Evening with the Victor Wooten Trio, this performance will include a Q&A with Victor and a meet and greet after the show. See you all May 18, 2017 for this special evening ~