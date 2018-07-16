Related Program: 
WNCW's Music Mix with Joe Kendrick

Urban Soil Live Thursday between 2 and 3pm

This Raleigh roots-rock jam quintet is a new discovery for us. They're playing Rhythm & Brews in downtown Hendersonville Thursday evening, and they come back to the area for a Greenville show August 10th.

Amanda Anne Platt Live Wednesday, July 18th between 11am and Noon

Amanda Anne Platt

The Honeycutters are playing a few southeast gigs this month, including the Salvage Station in Asheville on Friday, before spending August and September in Europe. Amanda stops by to update us on the latest, including some brand new material, most likely. Nice sticker on their van, by the way; we've got some if you need any...

River Whyless Live Wednesday, July 18th between 3 and 4pm

River Whyless

One of our favorite bands of late -- local or otherwise -- happens to have a couple days off around home, and Ryan O'Keefe, Halli Anderson, Alex McWalters, & Daniel Shearin have offered to spend part of the day with us in Studio B. They've got a terrific collection of timely songs on Kindness, A Rebel. 

Pressing Strings Live Friday July 20th between 2 to 3pm

Pressing Strings

Annapolis, MD is the hometown for this indie soul rock trio, with guitarist Jordan Sokel, bassist Nick Welker, and drummer Brandon Bartlett. They play The Grey Eagle in Asheville Thursday night.