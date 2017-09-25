Top Stories: Trump's Revised Travel Ban; More Trump On The NFL

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Administration Revises Travel Ban To Expand Beyond Muslim-Majority Countries.

--Trump Renews Debate Over National Anthem, NFL Players Respond.

-- Jared Kushner Used Private Email In Trump Administration, Lawyer Confirms.

-- Berliners Vote To Keep Cold-War Era Airport Open.

And here are more early headlines:

Puerto Rico Dam Still In Danger. (NBC)

Tropical Storm Warning For Parts Of N.C. Coast. (NHC)

More Changes To Senate GOP Health Bill. (Axios)

U.N. Says Nearly 500,000 Rohingyas Fleeing. (U.N. News Centre)

Kurds Start Voting On Independence Question. (New York Times)

New Zealand Parties Scramble To Form A Government. (Guardian)

California's Official State Dinosaur! (Los Angeles Times)

