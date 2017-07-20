Thursday, June 27th at 10am: Laura Boosinger & the 90th Mountain Dance & Folk Festival

By Martin Anderson 20 seconds ago
  • Men performing on stage
    Bill Lindsey

Way back in 1928, Bascom Lamar Lunsford helped start a festival of local musicians and dancers in Asheville. 90 years later, it's the longest running folk festival in the country. Musician, curator, and all-around mountain music expert Laura Boosinger joins Martin Anderson as guest DJ to spin recordings from some of the legendary string bands and balladeers that have played there over the years, as well as new releases from some of this year's headliners. The festival runs "along about sundown" August, 3, 4, and 5 at A-B Tech.

Tags: 
laura boosinger
folk
festival
asheville

Related Content

Down the Road BRMT | Ep. 13: Country Music's First Female Stars

By Stephanie Webb Jul 13, 2017
Samantha Biddix Bumgarner

Samantha Biddix Bumgarner and Eva Smathers Davis hailed from Sylva, North Carolina and caught the attention of Columbia Records at the dawn of the country music record industry. In 1939, Bumgarner traveled to Washington DC with Bascom Lamar Lunsford to play for President Roosevelt and the Queen of England.