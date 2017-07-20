Thursday, June 27th at 10am: Laura Boosinger & the 90th Mountain Dance & Folk Festival

Way back in 1928, Bascom Lamar Lunsford helped start a festival of local musicians and dancers in Asheville. 90 years later, it's the longest running folk festival in the country. Musician, curator, and all-around mountain music expert Laura Boosinger joins Martin Anderson as guest DJ to spin recordings from some of the legendary string bands and balladeers that have played there over the years, as well as new releases from some of this year's headliners. The festival runs "along about sundown" August, 3, 4, and 5 at A-B Tech.