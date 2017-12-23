Sunday Evening, December 31st from 6pm-Midnight: PRE-JAM RE-JAM

By Martin Anderson 11 hours ago

Since 2004 or so, we’ve brought you a New Year’s Eve re-broadcast of Warren’s annual gathering of musicians from the eve of his big Christmas Jam in Asheville. After the surprise snowstorm that canceled this month’s Pre-Jam, we thought we’d take this opportunity to bring you a revue of some of our favorite Pre-Jam highlights of the past 18 years. Join us beginning at 6pm for sets from Warren, Marty Stuart, Gregg Allman, Galactic, the Neville Brothers, Trey Anastasio, the Bottle Rockets, Jason Isbell, Marcus King, Gov't Mule, and countless special guests. Ring in the new year with great jams from the past 18!

