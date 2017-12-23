Sunday Evening, December 31st from 6pm-Midnight: PRE-JAM RE-JAM

On this episode of On The Way up, we spotlight Christmas themes with some of the best new music to come our way this season, like The Minus 5, Courtney Marie Andrews, The Decemberists, Lowland Hum and more. On “DJ For A Day”, I’ll talk with WNCW morning host and music director, Martin Anderson, about our top 100 of 2017, as voting for that yearly best-of list is going on right now at wncw.org. Plus we’ll spin you a “Segue of the Week”, pairing a newly reissued and practically unheard of soul tune from 1983 with another funky gem from our stacks of Christmas discs.

Playlist: