Sturgill Simpson Confirms 2017 Tour Dates

NOMINATED FOR ALBUM OF THE YEAR AND BEST COUNTRY ALBUM AT THE | 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS | PERFORMANCE CONFIRMED ON THIS WEEKEND’S LIVE BROADCAST

July 7 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sturgill Simpson will embark on a series of tour dates later this year, including stops at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and L.A.’s Greek Theatre as well as previously announced headline slots at Louisville’s Forecastle Festival July 14-16 and Birmingham’s Sloss Music & Arts Festival July 15-16.

The performances will feature material from throughout Simpson’s catalog and is his way of thanking fans—both old and new—for a series of unprecedented years.

Sturgill Simpson will play Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday July 7. Tickets go on sale next Thursday, February 16 at 10am at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, PNC Music Pavilion box office, Ticketmaster, or by phone 800-745-3000.

The 2017 tour celebrates a series of breakthrough years for the acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer who is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Country Album at this weekend’s 59th Annual Grammy Awards for his acclaimed new album, A Sailor’s Guide To Earth. Simpson is also confirmed to perform on the live awards show, which will broadcast on CBS from L.A.’s Staples Center this Sunday, February 12 at 8/7c with host James Corden.

Out now on Atlantic Records (purchase here), A Sailor’s Guide To Earth continues to receive overwhelming critical acclaim with recent “Best of 2016” coverage running at The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Pitchfork, Salon, Billboard, The Atlantic, Paste, SPIN, American Songwriter among many others. Moreover, since the album’s release, Simpson has performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” “Conan,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Charlie Rose” and, most recently, the 2017 debut episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

