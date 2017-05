We're keeping it close to home this week: Mipso, who came together in Chapel Hill but whose members are from Morganton, Greensboro and High Point, have just released their 4th album—and we'll go back to May, 2015 to hear them in their impressive Studio B debut. On the other end of the musical spectrum but still right here in our region, we'll listen to the innovative jazz of Asheville's Jason DeChristifaro in a session from just last month.