Studio B Rewind, January 20th at 6pm With Kim Clark

This week we'll be featuring a great session from 2004 with Peter Case. "His song choices span just about the entirety of his solo career," said host Kim Clark. "He tells some great stories about being a street performer in San Francisco in the early '70s and he talks about his first band the Nerves and about the mainstream success of the Plimsouls." Tonight, Kim will also feature a 2006 session with one of the best blues singers we've ever had in our studio-- the late Robin Rogers, from Charlotte, North Carolina.