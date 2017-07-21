Studio B Rewind GIBSON BROS & MARSHALL CHAPMAN Friday, July 21 at 6pm With Host Kim Clark

We'll hear some top-shelf bluegrass from the Gibson Brothers, who were here this past February to talk about and play songs from their latest album "In the Ground" - Also, we'll go back to June 2013 for a highly entertaining session with Spartanburg native Marshall Chapman, who came by to showcase tunes from her album “Blaze of Glory”, to talk about the rich musical heritage of her hometown, and to share some great stories from her adventurous and colorful life. As we say here in the south, she's a "hoot"!