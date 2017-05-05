Studio B Rewind GEOFF ACHISON & THE SOULDIGGERS & CENTERPIECE JAZZ, Thursday May 5th at 6pm

A couple of great sessions from last month: We'll chill with the classic jazz sound of Joseph Hasty & Centerpiece Jazz from just down the road in Morganton, and then we'll crank it up with Aussie blues/rock guitarist Geoff Achison and his band, who have been in the area spreading the word about their new album "Another Mile, Another Minute." Join Host Kim Clark, with Studio B Rewind. Happy Cinco de Mayo!