Studio B Rewind FRIDAY, January 6th at 6 PM

We've got some hot bluegrass from the Gibson Brothers in a session just before their veteran's day show last November at the foundation here on ICC campus. We'll also hear Kasey Chambers in a 2003 broadcast from the Orange Peel in Asheville, and we'll go back to early 2013 for a Studio B interview and performance by Brownout- the funky alter-ego of Grupo Fantasma, the Austin band that backed up Prince on a string of high-profile gigs. Join Host Kim Clark for some great Friday early evening jams - the fun begins at 6 PM.