Studio B Rewind, FRIDAY January 27th, 6pm

On Friday evening, Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark takes us back to 2006 for a fantastic session with Oteil and The Peacemakers. "The band was touring in support of the album Believer, the last release for that solo project," said Clark. "Since then, Oteil has devoted most of his time to Allman Brothers and Dead related projects," added Clark. "It's a real treat to hear the Grammy winner play and talk about the music that is most personal to him." We'll also hear a session that was recorded earlier this month by the Charleston, South Carolina alt-americana/rock country and folk band Susto, playing tunes from its new release & I'm Fine Today. It's all on WNCW 88.7 FM - Studio B Rewind, tonight at 6pm.