Studio B Rewind Friday January 13th 6pm

It's the old school soul pop of St. Paul and the Broken Bones in a live session from the stage of the Peace Center in Greenville, SC just before their show there last month, and we'll go back to 2011 for a session with the Steel Wheels, who brought their Shenandoah Valley roots music to Studio B when they were in the area for a series of house concerts. Join Kim Clark for Studio B Rewind at 6pm Friday the 13th. Nothin' but good luck at WNCW.