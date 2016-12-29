Studio B Rewind FRIDAY, December 30th at 6 PM

December 30th is the last Friday of 2016. Make it a special TGIF and spend it with WNCW Host Kim Clark as she re-visits two great sessions from this past June: The show will lead off with the soulful, blues rock of the Asheville band The Broadcast. After that musical treat, "settle in" for an entire session with former Be Good Tanya Frazey Ford and her band The Quiet Revolution. Join Kim Clark this Friday at 6pm for some incredible Studio B sessions.