Studio B Rewind - David Childers And Bombadil

By Vicki Dameron 16 minutes ago

Tonight, for your listening pleasure, WNCW's awesome Kim Clark, who is always reminding us of the rich history we have in our Studio B recordings... fairly new and rocking old school recordings: "We'll hear the raw guitar rock of the Dex Romweber Duo in Studio B in 2009 when the former Flat Duo Jet stopped in to play songs from the album “Ruins of Berlin”.  Also, WNCW perennial favorite David Childers in a session from 1999, just before the release of “Hard Time County”, and the quirky pop trio Bombadil previewing their forthcoming album “Fences” in a an interview and performance from this past January." It's time to check out the Mount Holly, NC Hellcat, David Childers, tonight on Studio B Rewind. This one is a good one!

 