Studio B Rewind - David Childers And Bombadil

Tonight, for your listening pleasure, WNCW's awesome Kim Clark, who is always reminding us of the rich history we have in our Studio B recordings... fairly new and rocking old school recordings: "We'll hear the raw guitar rock of the Dex Romweber Duo in Studio B in 2009 when the former Flat Duo Jet stopped in to play songs from the album “Ruins of Berlin”. Also, WNCW perennial favorite David Childers in a session from 1999, just before the release of “Hard Time County”, and the quirky pop trio Bombadil previewing their forthcoming album “Fences” in a an interview and performance from this past January." It's time to check out the Mount Holly, NC Hellcat, David Childers, tonight on Studio B Rewind. This one is a good one!