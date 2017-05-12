Studio B Rewind COL. BRUCE HAMPTON and I DRAW SLOW Friday, May 12 at 6pm With Host Kim Clark

We pay homage to the late, great Col. Bruce Hampton by listening to him in Studio B with the Quark Alliance back in September 2007. The conversation gets downright interplanetary at times, and the music is fantastic as the band previews songs from what would be the only Quark Alliance album, "Give Thanks To Chank". Also, Dublin-based I Draw Slow in a Studio B just a few weeks ago, spotlighting their new release, "Turn Your Face To The Sun."