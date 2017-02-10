Studio B Rewind: Band Of Heathens and Hiroya Tsukamoto - Friday, February 10th at 6pm

Studio B has been a busy place in the past month! This week we'll catch up on a couple of those recent performances. Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto stopped by WNCW on his way to a show in Asheville, NC and enchanted us with his innovative and layered style, influenced by the music of his native Japan and by the music native to our area. We'll also listen to a session with Band of Heathens, the Austin roots-rock powerhouse. The band stopped by Studio B while in the area playing shows in support of the group's new album Duende.