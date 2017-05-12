Spindale Cycle: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on May 15 at 8:00pm

On Monday, May 15, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's classic album Will the Circle Be Unbroken will be the featured album on Spindale Cycle. We have just two more albums before we wrap up this Monday tradition! This album is one of our most treasured. Sander will fill the hour with the 2nd half of this epic collection of guests such as Doc Watson, Merle Travis, Maybelle Carter, & Vassar Clements.

This album is available for purchase on iTunes. When you purchase through this link, WNCW will receive a portion of the proceeds from your purchase.