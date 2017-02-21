SALLY & GEORGE Live Friday, February 24TH at 11am

Joel "George" Timmons and Shelby "Sally" Means come together from the bands Sol Driven Train and Della Mae, respectively. After meeting at the 2012 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion thanks to shared gigs there, the two sparked a close partnership both on and off stage (congratulate them on their engagement around here last July!) Their first album together was formed in Laramie, Charleston, and Nashville, with interesting stories for each. The names Sally and George? That's another story we'll get out of them this Friday.