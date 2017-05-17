Rolling Stone's Saxophonist KARL DENSON Coming To Salvage Station in Asheville THURSDAY, May 18th

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe is back featuring legendary keyboardist Melvin Seals, known for his work with the Jerry García Band. Karl, now serves as the saxophonist in The Rolling Stones, but with KDTU, he’ll be showcasing material from his forthcoming studio album. The current KDTU touring lineup is comprised of Richmond guitarist DJ Williams, Soulive drummer b, Greyboy Allstars bassist Chris Stillwell, Crush Effects keyboardist David Veith, Seattle trumpeter Chris Littlefield and ace slide and lap steel guitarist Seth Freeman. The action happens at The Salvage Station in Asheville Thursday evening, beginning at 9, with opener the Mike Dillon Band.