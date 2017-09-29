Robert Plant Announces North American Tour In Celebration Of New Album, CARRY FIRE

FIRST LEG OF 2018 WORLD TOUR BEGINS FEBRUARY 9 IN RALEIGH, NC

Robert Plant has announced the first North American headline dates on his upcoming world tour celebrating the release of his eagerly anticipated new album Carry Fire which arrives via Nonesuch/Warner Bros. at all music retailers and streaming services on Friday, October 13, 2017. The album track “Bluebirds Over The Mountain” is also available today. Written by rockabilly legend Ersel Hickey and later recorded by both Richie Valens and The Beach Boys, “Bluebirds Over The Mountain” features special guest Chrissie Hynde joining Plant on vocals. The track is accompanied by a striking companion visual, streaming now at Plant’s official YouTube channel (as are companion videos for both “The May Queen” and “Bones of Saints.”

The live dates -- which once again see Plant accompanied by The Sensational Space Shifters -- begin February 9 at Raleigh, NC’s Memorial Auditorium and then continue through early March (complete dates below). Additional dates will be announced soon. For updates, please visit www.robertplant.com.

Every ticket purchased online will be joined by either a physical or digital copy of the new album, Carry Fire, upon its October 13 release. Instructions on how to redeem the album will be emailed after ticket purchase.

Carry Fire is available now for pre-order at all digital music retailers and via www.robertplant.com. All pre-orders are joined by instant grat downloads of the tracks “The May Queen” and “Bones of Saints,” along with the just unveiled album highlight “Bluebirds Over The Mountain.” Those three songs are also available now for individual purchase at all DSPs and streaming services. In addition, all pre-orders made via Nonesuch or robertplant.com will receive an exclusive limited edition print inspired by the album’s cover art.

Carry Fire has already begun drawing early critical notice, with Rolling Stone praising “The May Queen” for its “winsome guitar melodies and rhythms” and the “thunderous” “Bones of Saints” for its “rustic guitars and thumping tom-toms.” “Eastern rhythms are given a warm vibe with the psychedelic leanings of guitar,” noted Consequence of Sound. “Using American folk instrumentation to play altered versions of foreign melodies creates an intoxicating mood, Plant continues to explore his love of the blues and global music on a beautiful new single called ‘The May Queen,’” raved NPR Music, further hailing the track as “a sweetly innocent reflection on aging and the undying power of love to inspire and give life.”

His eleventh solo album and first full-length release since 2014’s acclaimed lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar, Carry Fire, was produced by Plant in the west of England at Top Cat Studio in Box, Wiltshire, with additional recordings at Real World Studios and Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire, Wales. As before, Plant is accompanied by The Sensational Space Shifters: Justin Adams on guitar, acoustic guitar, oud, E-bow quartet, percussion, snare drum, tambourine; John Baggott on keyboards, moog, loops, percussion, drums, brass arrangement, t’bal, snare drum, slide guitar, piano, electric piano, bendir; Billy Fuller on bass, keyboards and drum programming; Dave Smith on bendir, tambourine, djembe, drum kit; and Liam “Skin” Tyson on dobro, guitar, acoustic guitar, pedal steel, twelve-string.

Plant and the Space Shifters are joined on Carry Fire by a number of special guests, including the aforementioned Chrissie Hynde, Albanian cellist Redi Hasa, and acclaimed musician Seth Lakeman, who contributes viola and fiddle to three tracks. Lakeman will join the Sensational Space Shifters on all upcoming world tour dates.

Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters spent nearly two years on the road together supporting lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar, their one-of-a-kind sound and vision ultimately evolving into something even more creative and powerful. Now, with Carry Fire, Plant and his collaborators have fashioned a remarkable new collection of songs, melding unusual rhythms with naturalism and smoldering power.

“It’s about intention,” says Plant. “I respect and relish my past works but each time I feel the trawl and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new. Consequently the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation”.

ROBERT PLANT & THE SENSATIONAL SPACE SHIFTERS

CARRY FIRE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2018

FEBRUARY

9 – Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

11 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

12 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

14 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

16 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

17 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

20 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

22 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

24 – Denver, CO – Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

26 – Phoenix, AZ – Symphony Hall

28 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

MARCH

2 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

ADDITIONAL DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED

ROBERT PLANT

Carry Fire

(Nonesuch/Warner. Bros)

Release Date: Friday, October 13th

1. The May Queen

2. New World…

3. Season’s Song

4. Dance With You Tonight

5. Carving Up The World Again… a wall and not a fence

6. A Way With Words

7. Carry Fire

8. Bones Of Saints

9. Keep It Hid

10. Bluebirds Over The Mountain

11. Heaven Sent

