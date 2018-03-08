Rev. Sparks & the Jubilee Live In Studio Sunday, March 4

Rev. Sparks & the Jubilee: An Appalachian roots old-time string band with Jake Blount, Mason Via, Clarke Williams, Landon George will join Carol live in the studio this Sunday, March 11 at 4:00pm during This Old Porch.

Jake Blount is a fiddler, banjo player and scholar based in Ithaca, New York who has studied with modern masters of old-time music like Bruce Molsky, Judy Hyman (Horse Flies) and Rhiannon Giddens and Hubby Jenkins (Carolina Chocolate Drops). In 2016, Blount became the first Black person to make the finals at the Appalachian String Band Music Festival in Clifftop, WV, and the first to win in the traditional band category.

Mason Via is a talented young musician/singer/songwriter studying at Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa, NC. From Danbury, NC, Mason is the son of well known musician David Vai. He has been playing acoustic guitar since the age of 12 and grew up attending fiddlers conventions and festivals. Mason has traveled far and wide playing at festivals, fiddlers conventions, and other venues, sharing his lovely voice and guitar stylings.

Jake and Mason will be accompanied by: Clarke Williams on Banjo and Landon George on Bass



