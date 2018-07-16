Pressing Strings Live Friday July 20th between 2 to 3pm

The Honeycutters are playing a few southeast gigs this month, including the Salvage Station in Asheville on Friday, before spending August and September in Europe. Amanda stops by to update us on the latest, including some brand new material, most likely. Nice sticker on their van, by the way; we've got some if you need any...
One of our favorite bands of late -- local or otherwise -- happens to have a couple days off around home, and Ryan O'Keefe, Halli Anderson, Alex McWalters, & Daniel Shearin have offered to spend part of the day with us in Studio B. They've got a terrific collection of timely songs on Kindness, A Rebel.
This Raleigh roots-rock jam quintet is a new discovery for us. They're playing Rhythm & Brews in downtown Hendersonville Thursday evening, and they come back to the area for a Greenville show August 10th.