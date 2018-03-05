Playback: Mac Arnold Interview with Renee Denton

Attention, Pink Floyd fans! There's a new book out chronicling the band's incredible five years between founder/frontman Syd Barrett's departure and the release of the epic Dark Side of the Moon, and the author is Asheville's own Bill Kopp. Known around WNC for his work with Mountain Xpress, Kopp has focused recently on Reinventing Pink Floyd, and he'll join Martin Anderson Wednesday morning for an hour of songs and stories about this transformative period for the band.