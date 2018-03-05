Related Program: 
Local Color

Playback: Mac Arnold Interview with Renee Denton

By WNCW Staff 9 hours ago
    Mac Arnold and Renee Denton standing outside WNCW's Studio.
    Courtesy of Renee Denton

Mac Arnold recently visited the station for an interview with Renee. This interview originally aired during Local Color on February 26!

Mac Arnold
Blues

