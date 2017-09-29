Related Program: 
Goin' Across the Mountain™

Playback: Hear Mile Twelve's Recent On Air Performance And Interview

By WNCW Staff 4 seconds ago

Mile Twelve recently visited with On Air Host Joe Greene during "Goin' Across The Mountain".  Listen here to their on air performance and interview.

Related Content

Interview with Bill Evans and Alan Munde

By WNCW Staff Aug 30, 2017
Alan Munde and Bill Evans

Bill Evans and Alan Munde visited with Joe Greene during Goin' Across the Mountain in early August.  Listen to the interview from their session.