Playback: Hear Mile Twelve's Recent On Air Performance And Interview

Related Program: Goin' Across the Mountain™

Mile Twelve's Recent On Air Performance And Interview

Mile Twelve visited with Joe Greene during "Goin' Across The Mountain" on September 23, 2017.

/ 41:13

Mile Twelve recently visited with On Air Host Joe Greene during "Goin' Across The Mountain". Listen here to their on air performance and interview.