Sample a new release each week during Peak of the Week on Thursday nights starting at 9:00pm.

This week we feature Old Crow Medicine Show – 50 Years of Blonde On Blonde – You already figured Ketch and the guys in Old Crow were Dylan fans, especially with their “co-write” of his “Wagon Wheel.” But they immersed themselves further in his epic double-album, reworking arrangements and recording most of them live in Nashville to celebrate its 50th anniversary.