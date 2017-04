Loretta & Conway, George & Tammy, Gram & Emmylou...do those names sound familiar? Asheville's Old Chevrolet Set sings the classics of these country duets around town, including Friday night at Jack of the Wood. Laura Blackley & Mark Jackson sing and play guitar, with Tom Pittman on pedal steel, Steve Frankel on bass, and Keith Buchanan on drums. ...Any of those names sound familiar?