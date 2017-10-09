Nobel Goes To American Richard Thaler For Work In Behavioral Economics

Updated at 6:30 a.m. ET

The 2017 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Richard Thaler of the University of Chicago for his pioneering work in behavioral economics.

The announcement from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said that Thaler "has incorporated psychologically realistic assumptions into analyses of economic decision-making. By exploring the consequences of limited rationality, social preferences, and lack of self-control, he has shown how these human traits systematically affect individual decisions as well as market outcomes," the committee said in a statement.

"Human behavior is very complex. So, if we want to construct useful models of economic behavior, we have to make simplifications. One such simplification which has been very important in economics is the assumption that humans behave in a fully rational way and make economic decisions in a way as to maximize their own well-being," Per Strömberg, chairman of the prize committee said.

Over time, Strömberg said, researchers have gathered more evidence from psychology on how humans deviate from rational economic decisions.

"Richard Thaler is a pioneer when it comes to incorporating such insights from psychology into economic analysis," Strömberg said.

Thaler's work has "paved the way for a new field in economics, which we call behavioral economics. And thanks to his contributions and discoveries, this new field has gone from being sort of a fringe and somewhat controversial part of economics to being a mainstream area of contemporary economic research," the chairman of the prize committee said.

Thaler is the author of the books Nudge and Misbehaving: The Making of Behavioral Economics.

The relatively new field of behavioral economics studies the effects of psychological, social, cognitive and emotional factors on decision making.

Among Thaler's contributions to the field are his "theory of mental accounting, explaining how people simplify financial decision-making by creating separate accounts in their minds, focusing on the narrow impact of each individual decision rather than its overall effect," the Academy said.

Asked at a news conference what he would do with the monetary portion of the Nobel award, Thaler replied: "I will try to spend it as irrationally as possible."

