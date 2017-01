The Asheville Citizen-Times Mackensy Lunsford was guest on WNCW's 'More to the Story', January 25th to talk about her recent article 'Farmers Find Getting Goods Into Markets A Challenge'. Do many grocery outlets want to deal with smaller farms/farmers? What are concerns about this process from the Farmer and the Grocery Chain?

Posted by Host and Producer of More to the Story, Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host