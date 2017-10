In the More to the Story from September 27, 2017 - Spartanburg Herald-Journal City Reporter, Alyssa Mulliger discussed from her recent story, The City of Spartanburg balance of a growing food truck industry and established restaurants in the downtown area. What do both sides think and what are the city's current policies on food trucks.

Posted by Host and Producer of More to the Story, Paul Foster- WNCW Senior Producer, News and PSA Coordinator, and Regional Host of NPR's Morning Edition