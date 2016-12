The election results of November 8th will long be remembered for the outcome for president, but some important local races were valid in their own right. This segment of More to the Story features Emily Patrick, Buncombe County Life and Government Reporter for the Asheville Citizen-Times recapping results in Asheville and Buncombe County. It's original air date was Nov. 23rd.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More to the Story - Paul Foster