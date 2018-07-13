More to the Story: Pedestrian Safety Concerns (Charlotte)

After a recent series of reports by the Charlotte Observer, it was learned that a record number of pedestrians have been killed on the streets of the Queen City. What's being done to improve safety? What are the main causes? Is the driver of a vehicle or the walking pedestrian more to blame in this incidents? Reporter Steve Harrison of the Observer spoke with WNCW (from July 4, 2018).

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More To The Story, Paul Foster- Senior Producer, News and PSA Coordinator, and Morning Edition Regional Host