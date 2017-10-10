More To The Story: Mission Health vs. Blue Cross NC

Making sense of the Mission Health - Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina dispute was discussed with State and Federal Politics and Government Reporter- Mark Barrett of the Asheville Citizen-Times. Since this interview, Mission Health with hospitals in Asheville and throughout Western NC, did end a relationship with Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Is all about money? How is this effecting an individual's important health insurance? This interview originally aired October 4, 2017.

Posted by Producer and Host of More to the Story, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host- Paul Foster